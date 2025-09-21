Trump Jr.: I bet Jesus stood tall to welcome Charlie home

Donald Trump Jr. walks onstage at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:04 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took the stage at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, to celebrate the way he lived his life and the impact he had on others.

Trump Jr. began with talking about Kirk’s devotion to Christ, saying his relationship with Christ was central to life.

“To say that Charlie knew more about the Bible than me is an understatement, folks,” Trump Jr. said, before the crowd erupted in applause. “It’s like saying that Donald Trump knows more about being a president than Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. No kidding.” Advertisement

While he is typically not a sentimental person, Trump Jr. said that “last week, when I received word that Charlie, who was like a little brother to me, had been assassinated, I was truly devastated.”

“Eleven days ago, as a cowardly assassin crawled on his stomach to end Charlie’s life on Earth, I’m betting Charlie saw the Son of God standing tall to welcome him home,” Trump Jr. said. “His legacy must be that when they took his life, a million more Charlies stepped up to fill the void.”

He made a point to mention Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, praising her not only for being an extraordinary mother but also for stepping up to carry on Charlie’s mission as CEO of Turning Point USA.

Trump Jr. was a close friend of Kirk’s. The two appeared publicly many times together. They first worked together during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Most recently, Kirk accompanied the first son to Greenland soon after the president expressed his desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

