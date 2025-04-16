Trump: Jay Clayton To Be Interim U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of New York

Securities and Exchange Chairman Jay Clayton awaits the start of a hearing on Capitol Hill September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Clayton testified before the House Financial Services Committee on the topic of “Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission: Wall Street’s Cop on the Beat.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:07 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has stated that Jay Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will serve as interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

On Wednesday, the president announced the position on his Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that Jay Clayton will serve as the Interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. During my First Term, Jay served with great distinction as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and earned the respect of everyone,” he said.

“I announced my intent to nominate Jay for the Southern District of New York on November 14, 2024, and his Nomination received wide, Bipartisan support. Now, after five months and, even though Jay was previously confirmed by the Senate on a Bipartisan basis, and has complied with ALL requests of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Schumer has announced that he is blocking all New York U.S. Attorney Nominees.,” Trump wrote.

“The Southern District needs strong leadership NOW, and I thank Jay for taking on this role while we continue to pursue his Senate confirmation,” Trump concluded.

Clayton, a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, is a political independent who rose to prominence at the SEC during Trump’s first term for his efforts to reach an agreement with the agency’s Democrat commissioners.

Senate Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he would block Clayton’s nomination and that of Joseph Nacella Jr., Trump’s nominee for another key prosecutor role, the Eastern District of New York.

“I will not let the Senate move forward on President Trump’s nominees for US Attorney for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York,” Schumer wrote on X.

