Trump issues video message from WH for D.C.’s March for Life: ‘Every child is a gift from God’

(Background) March for Life rally on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) / (Center) Photo screenshot taken via video posted by official White House X account.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:45 PM – Friday, January 23, 2026

Addressing the large March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., via video message on Friday, President Donald Trump declared that “every child is a gift from God.” The president’s pro-life message preceded an anticipated speech by Vice President JD Vance.

“For 53 years, students, families, patriots and believers have come to Washington from every corner of the country to defend the infinite worth and God-given dignity of every human life,” Trump’s video began on Friday, thanking those out braving the winter cold. “Six years ago, I was proud to be the first president in history to attend this march in-person,” he said. “Since then, we have made unprecedented strides to protect innocent life and support the institution of the family like never before.”

In the video, Trump highlighted his appointments of three Supreme Court justices — Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch — whose records and judicial philosophies have favored restrictions on abortion.

The three later joined the majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, ended federal protections for abortion, and returned authority over abortion legislation to the states — a decision Trump called “the greatest victory” in the pro-life movement’s history.

“In my first term, I was honored to appoint judges and justices who believed in interpreting the Constitution as written—That was a big deal,” he said.

The president also highlighted several actions taken by his administration as part of its agenda to defend “religious liberty.”

“We have stopped forced taxpayer funding of abortion at home and abroad. We are championing faith-based adoption and foster care, and supporting our parents by investing $1,000 into an account that will grow over time for every newborn baby,” Trump added.

President Trump went on to reference related executive orders (EOs) he signed last year.

Two key pillars of the administration’s social policy are the enforcement of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for elective abortions, and the “Fostering the Future” program, designed to support foster care providers including those in the faith community. Parallel to these is the “Trump Account” initiative, which provides a $1,000 seed investment for retirement accounts for infants born during his second administration.

“With your help and support we will continue to fight [for] the eternal truth that every child is a gift from God. Thank you, and God bless America,” the video concluded.

The Friday message built upon a White House statement released on Thursday in honor of “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” which called the Roe v. Wade decision “a moral and constitutional atrocity that silenced the American people and stripped the States of their right to protect the unborn.”

“Today, I call on the American people to join me in honoring the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born, to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies, and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way so every child can have a loving home,” read Trump’s White House statement. “Finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!