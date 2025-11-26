Trump issues statement following D.C. Nat’l Guardsmen shooting

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory
12:39 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Following the shocking shooting of at least two National Guard troops near the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump, vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for Thanksgiving, was swiftly briefed on the incident — making a statement on Truth Social.
“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” President Trump posted on Truth Social.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since announced that the White House is actively monitoring this tragic situation — while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has asked Americas to pray for the victims.
“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C. @DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information,” Noem posted on X.Advertisement
As one suspect remains in custody and the victims’ conditions have yet to be disclosed undisclosed, the president’s team has reiterated that ongoing coordination with local law enforcement continues amid heightened security concerns.
