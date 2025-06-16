Trump issues stark warning after nearly identical Israeli announcement: ‘Immediately evacuate Tehran’

Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem on June 14, 2025. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:08 PM – Monday, June 16, 2025

President Donald Trump is urging Iranian citizens to evacuate Tehran “immediately.” This comes after Israel issued evacuation warnings the day before to Iranian civilians in areas expected to be targeted.

On June 15th, the Israeli military issued official warnings—via Arabic and Farsi channels—advising civilians living close to weapons-production plants in Tehran to evacuate for their safety, according to Reuters.

Although the United States is now actively involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, its role is primarily supportive and defensive — rather than offensive, according to incoming Israeli and American media reports.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post.

Trump’s post also follows after days of back-and forth airstrikes between Israel and Iran, initiated by airstrikes from Israel targeting aboveground nuclear facilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that the purpose of the conflict is to eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program, which he maintains was coming close to developing a nuclear weapon.

Despite the Iranian targets being aboveground sites, Iranian officials claim that over 224 Iranians have been killed, with “most of them being civilians.” Israeli officials say that 24 have been killed, with “all of them being civilians” — as of Monday morning.

Israel has also revealed that it successfully destroyed at least two of Iran’s uranium enrichment plants, of which, Iran has three total.

President Trump has consistently urged Iran to come back to the negotiating table. However, his most recent social media post indicates that the time to make a deal seems to have passed. Trump also took a shot at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been vocally opposed to the United States getting involved in a war in the Middle East.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,’ IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” Trump continued.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” the president added.

