Trump issues fiery warning to Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations: ‘I’m not happy with them’

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2025 (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:52 AM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

President Donald Trump issued sharp criticism for both Israel and Iran for initially violating the delicate ceasefire the president secured on Monday.

President Trump announced the ceasefire on Monday afternoon, however, shortly after the deal went into effect, both sides immediately accused the other of violating the agreement, enraging Trump.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday morning. Advertisement

“You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land,” he continued.

Israel reportedly dropped over 100 munitions on Iranian military targets prior to the ceasefire going into effect, according to The Times of Israel.

“I didn’t like plenty of things I saw yesterday,” Trump explained. “I didn’t like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn’t have to unload… The [Iranian] retaliation was very strong. But in all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing,” Trump added.

Trump also issued a Truth Social post, warning Israel against breaking the ceasefire, writing: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Meanwhile, the president reportedly had a stern talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone.

“The president told Netanyahu what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire. The prime minister understood the severity of the situation and the concerns President Trump expressed,” a Washington source told Axios.

Additionally, President Trump stated on Tuesday that he opposes U.S. intervention to enact regime change in Iran, explaining that an Iranian regime change would cause “chaos.”

The war between Israel and Iran broke out on June 13th after Israel launched airstrikes at Iranian uranium enrichment sites, Iranian military leaders and top nuclear scientists.

The United States eventually joined in on the conflict on Sunday, attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities in an attempt to destroy their nuclear program.

Iran responded to the U.S. attack by targeting United States bases in Qatar and Iraq, although providing an advanced notice to leave room for de-escalation.

Israel’s emergency service claimed that 28 people have been killed as a result of the war, while the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists claim that at least 974 people have been killed in Iran.

