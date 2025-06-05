Trump issues ban on entry into U.S. for foreign nationals from 12 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests from the South Portico of the White House during an event on the South Lawn on June 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump held the “Summer Soirée” for guests, including staff, cabinet members, and supporters to visit the grounds and enjoy the recent onset of summer heat. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:39 AM – Thursday, June 5, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday, which will ban foreign nationals from 12 countries from entering the U.S. due to national security concerns and said there may be more on the horizon.

“I have determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of nationals of the following 12 countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen,” the president wrote in the order. Advertisement

The president’s proclamation will also “partially restrict and limit the entry of nationals” from seven other countries, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

“These restrictions distinguish between, but apply to both, the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants,” read the proclamation.

During the signing, the 47th president cited Sunday’s antisemitic attack in Colorado, which was allegedly carried out by an Egyptian national who was on an expired tourist visa in the U.S.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas,” the president said in a video discussing the proclamation posted on Truth Social. “We don’t want them.”

Additionally, the proclamation notes that “in light of recent events,” the State Department, Attorney General’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and Department of National Intelligence will provide the president with a review of Egypt’s “screening and vetting capabilities,” although no travel restrictions have been imposed on the country in the Middle East.

The latest travel ban comes after the commander-in-chief signed a January 20th executive order – “Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats,” which directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Cabinet officials to identify nations “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient” that restrictions are warranted.

“Many of these countries have also taken advantage of the United States in their exploitation of our visa system and their historic failure to accept back their removable nationals,” Trump said of the countries on the list.

Trump also stated that foreign nationals from the banned countries “pose significant risks of overstaying their visas,” which hampers law enforcement resources and “often exacerbates other risks related to national security and public safety.”

“As President, I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” Trump added, noting that he remains “committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks.”

However, the latest ban is expected to come with major legal challenges.

During his first term, Trump issued a similar ban against foreign nations from multiple Muslim-majority countries, including Libya, Iran and Yemen citing terrorism concerns.

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) the former chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus, was critical of Trump’s latest order, calling it “dangerous.”

“This ban, expanded from Trump’s Muslim ban in his first term, will only further isolate us on the world stage,” Jayapal said in a statement. “This discriminatory policy, which limits legal immigration, not only flies in the face of what our country is supposed to stand for, it will be harmful to our economy and our communities that rely on the contributions of people who come to America from this wide range of countries,” she continued. “Banning a whole group of people because you disagree with the structure or function of their government not only lays blame in the wrong place, it creates a dangerous precedent,” the congresswoman added. “Further, banning people fleeing dangerous countries like Afghanistan – a country where many people are in danger due to their work assisting the U.S. military – the Congo, Haiti, and Sudan will only further destabilize global security.”

