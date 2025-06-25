Trump: Israelis entered Fordow site post-strike and witnessed ‘total obliteration,’ setting nuclear program ‘back for years’

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:28 PM – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

After being bombarded with questions pertaining to the recent offensive attack, President Donald Trump explained to the press that Israel sent agents to Iran’s Fordow nuclear site after the U.S. struck it earlier this week, describing the attack as a great success.

On Wednesday, Trump expressed to reporters at the NATO summit that he was informed by Israeli government officials that the strikes established the site’s “total obliteration.”

“You know, they [Israel] have guys that go in there after the hit, and they said it was total obliteration,” Trump told reporters. Advertisement “Israel is doing a report on it now, I understand, and I was told that they said it was total obliteration. I believe it was total obliteration, and I believe they didn’t have a chance to get anything out because we acted fast.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also reiterated that there was a “total and complete obliteration” of the site following a CNN report that stated otherwise.

Following the report, the president called for reporter Natasha Bertrand to be fired from the network.

Trump emphasized during his talk with reporters that he would strike Iran once more, if need be, in the event that the nation’s leadership attempts to restart its nuclear enrichment program. Nonetheless, he also digressed by expressing that he’s sure this hypothetical scenario won’t play out anytime soon.

Toward the end of questioning, Trump was asked if the U.S. would carry out more attacks if the United States and Israel learns that Tehran is beginning to rebuild its uranium enrichment facilities.

“Sure. But I’m not going to have to worry about that. It’s gone for years,” he asserted.

Reporters then sought the 47th president’s perspective on how far Iran’s nuclear program has been pushed back.

“I think it’s basically decades, because I don’t think they’ll ever do it again. I think they’ve had it. I mean, they just went through hell. They’ve had it,” he said. “The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now,” added Trump. “They want to recover.” “They’re not going to have a bomb and they’re not going to enrich,” he reiterated.

He also stated that he believes the United States will “end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran” in the future.

