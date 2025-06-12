Trump: Israeli strike on Iran ‘could very well happen,’ though ‘I don’t want to say imminent’

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers and Brooke Mallory

12:24 PM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

An Israeli strike on Iran’s aboveground nuclear sites “could very well happen” in the near future, President Donald Trump announced from the White House on Thursday morning.

Nuclear weapons require a precise detonation sequence.

A nuclear explosion can’t happen accidentally just by bombing a facility. It requires a very specific arrangement of fissile material, like highly enriched uranium or plutonium, precise triggering mechanisms, and carefully timed detonations. These conditions are extremely difficult to achieve, even intentionally — according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

The aboveground sites Israel would potentially target are presumably enrichment facilities, research centers, or reactors, not places where actual nuclear warheads are stored or assembled. Hitting them could cause radioactive contamination, such as a “dirty bomb” effect, but not a nuclear detonation, the department continued.

Meanwhile, the president’s statement comes after multiple reports surfaced on Wednesday evening regarding Israel’s preparation for certain operations meant to prevent Iran from getting their hands on atomic weapons.

According to NBC News, Israel would most likely carry out the attack without U.S. assistance.

“I don’t want to say imminent,” Trump said of the possibility of an Israeli attack, “but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.” “Look, it’s very simple, not complicated,” the president said. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful. I want them to be tremendous. We’ll help them be successful. We’ll trade with them. We’ll do whatever is necessary.”

The 47th president emphasized that he would still prefer a diplomatic deal, while his Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff has been trying to negotiate with both sides for months.

“I’d much prefer an agreement, as long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want [Israel] going in, because I think it would blow it,” Trump said. “Might help it, actually, but it also could blow it.”

Meanwhile, Trump has also displayed his frustration with Tehran over the lack of progress in the indirect talks, telling the press that Iran is “going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they’re going to have to give us some things that they’re not willing to give us.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly emphasized that Iran cannot have a uranium enrichment program for any reason, and even civilian use should not be allowed.

Additionally, the GOP president confirmed on Wednesday night that some U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East just before the potential Israeli strike.

“Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters before attending a performance of “Les Miserables” at the Kennedy Center. “But they are — we’ve given notice to move out. We’ll see what happens.”

