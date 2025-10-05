Trump: Israel agrees to initial withdrawal line in hostage deal, beginning the end of ‘this 3,000-year catastrophe’

GAZA BORDER, ISRAEL – AUGUST 18: IDF soldiers prepare tanks on August 18, 2025 near the Gaza Strip’s northern borders, Israel. (Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:09 AM – Sunday, October 5, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to withdraw its troops from the initial line drawn in his 20-point peace plan amid his “last chance” push for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

President Trump featured an image of the “initial withdrawal – hostage release” line in a Saturday Truth Social post, accompanied by a detailed action plan, “when Hamas confirms.”

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE,” Trump wrote.

The president’s Truth Social post predates a prior post on Saturday, thanking Israel for “temporarily stopping the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed.”

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly,” Trump added.

The president also shared a photo of major protests in Israel, where hundreds of demonstrators held up a sign reading “It’s now or never,” demanding a hostage release deal and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay committed to Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

“I said, ‘Bibi, this is your last chance for victory.’ He was fine with it,” Trump reportedly told Axios on Saturday, referencing Benjamin Netanyahu’s nickname. “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine.”

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas delegates are reportedly eagerly prepared to meet in Egypt on Monday to discuss President Trump’s peace proposal, according to The Times of Israel.

According to the report, Hamas is reportedly willing to release all of the hostages, but is expected to make additional demands regarding the IDF’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions,” an anonymous senior Hamas official stated on Sunday, according to the outlet. “The occupation must not obstruct the implementation of President Trump’s plan. If the occupation has genuine intentions to reach an agreement, Hamas is ready.”

On the Israeli side, Netanyahu reportedly met with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who also leads the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, on Saturday.

Gvir announced that his faction will pull support from Netanyahu’s faction and leave the government in protest if Hamas “continues to exist” after the hostages are returned, according to a Times of Israel report. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was also reportedly present for the meeting.

Both prominent ministers have advocated for Israel to take full control over Gaza and establish settlements, along with the West Bank, which is in contention with President Trump’s peace plan.

Additionally, relatives of the hostages have expressed cautious optimism over President Trump’s strong push for peace, noting that prior negotiations showcased that nothing is certain.

“I’m optimistic, but together with that, the optimism is cautious. There were times in my captivity when there were talks and it seemed that I would soon be released,” stated former hostage Keith Siegel, who was released in February. “I’ve learned until they are all home, it’s not over.”

“These passing hours are filled with turmoil and anxiety,” stated Yael Adar, the mother of slain hostage Tamir Adar. “This is now the real test of whether this is real.”

“I really hope I’ll see them this week, I’m dreaming of the moment I hug them and we can be together, eating together, laughing,” added Sylvia Cunio, the mother of hostages Ariel and David Cunio.

