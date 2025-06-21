Trump: Iran must make peace or future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:43 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has addressed the nation following the U.S. completing successful airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation, alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Trump said that U.S. strikes in Iran were a “spectacular military success.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said in his first public remarks since the strikes were carried out.

The president went on to warn Iran that if peace was not met, future worse attacks would be coming.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in a Saturday night address to the nation. “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump warned that the U.S. could “go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” which he said could be done “in a matter of minutes.”

Trump concluded announcing that there will be a press conference on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

