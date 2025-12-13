Trump: Indiana Republicans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’ for voting down new congressional map

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 11, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:40 AM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to back primary challenges against Indiana Republicans who opposed the state’s redistricting efforts.

“Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump posted on Truth Social early on Saturday. “Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be “primaried,” and I will be there to help!” “Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!” he added.

The map failed in the Indiana State Senate by a 19-31 vote. 21 Republicans joined the 10 Democrats to oppose the measure, which Trump had previously warned against.

The map had previously been passed by Indiana’s House. If passed by their Senate, it would have split the left-leaning northwestern region of the state into two districts and the blue city of Indianapolis into four districts, likely giving Republicans an advantage in all nine districts.

Advertisement

In another Truth Social Post on Wednesday, Trump called out Indiana State Senator Rod Bray (R-Ind.) for being one of the Republican “SUCKERS” who are the favorites of Democrats such as “Crazy” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and “Cryin’” Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring,” Trump said. “If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats.” “He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is,” Trump said of Bray. “I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice.”

Some have said that Trump threatened to cut federal aid to the state, a claim the White House rejected.

“President Trump loves the great state of Indiana,” said White House spokesman Davis Ingle, who argued that Trump “has never threatened to cut federal funding and it’s 100% fake news to claim otherwise.”

On Thursday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun (R-Ind.) offered his help to the Trump administration in challenging disloyal party members.

“I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump. Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences,” Braun wrote in a post on X. “I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!