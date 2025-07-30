Trump imposes 25% tariff and ‘additional penalties’ on India for purchasing Russian oil, military equipment

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:00 AM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will impose a 25% blanket tariff on India, with further tariff increases imminent due to the nation’s decision to purchase Russian oil.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump criticized India’s trade barriers while calling out the nation’s decision to purchase Russian oil and military equipment.

Trump is still working to persuade Russia, specifically President Vladimir Putin, to end the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Ukraine.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” President Trump wrote. “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”

Trump followed up the initial post by adding: “WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!”

The announcement comes just before Friday’s August 1st deadline, which will increase blanket tariffs on several nations that failed to reach an agreement with the United States.

“THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE IS THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE — IT STANDS STRONG, AND WILL NOT BE EXTENDED. A BIG DAY FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump announced.

The new tariff on India follows after the two nations met for five rounds of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

Similar to the recent agreements President Trump struck with several nations, the United States has expressed interest in greater market access and zero tariffs on the vast majority of exports to India.

However, India has expressed reservations about opening the markets of key sectors such as agriculture and dairy, as they employ a large portion of the nation’s population, according to an Associated Press report citing Indian officials.

The imminently imposed baseline 25% tariff on India marks a sharp increase from the 2.4% average tariff rate placed on the nation’s exports in the United States in recent years.

“I think President Trump is frustrated with the progress we’ve made with India but feels that a 25% tariff will address and remedy the situation in a way that’s good for the American people,” Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett stated at the White House on Wednesday. “Over time, I would guess that Indian firms will be onshoring production in the U.S., and Indians might even open their markets more to us so that we reconsider our future trades,” he added.

The new tariff rate imposed on India could hinder its goal of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade with the U.S. by 2030.

The United States estimated a total of $129.2 billion in trade with India in 2024, which included a U.S. deficit of $45.7 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

