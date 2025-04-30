‘Trump Impeachment-Filer’ Rep. Thanedar’s Pharma Company Abandoned Over 170 Dogs And Monkeys, Leaving Them To Die

(L) Animal rescue groups were able to rescue the abused dogs and match them with families looking to adopt a pet. (Photo via: Defense of Animals Organization) / (R) Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) join fellow Democrats at a press conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:06 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

173 dogs and monkeys were carelessly abandoned and left to die by Michigan Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar’s former pharmaceutical company, after it filed for bankruptcy in 2010 — according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

When questioned by the press at the time, Thanedar responded that his laboratory had operated in full compliance with all regulations and guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other relevant government agencies.

Thanedar (D-Mich.) stated on Monday, this week, that he had filed seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran illegal alien who was sent back to his native country, and the Department of Government Efficiency’s federal government cuts “without Congressional consent” are among the “impeachable acts,” according to him.

Thanedar was born in India and he was reelected last fall after being initially elected to Congress in 2022. In 2018, he also ran a failed campaign for governor of Michigan.

This is the third time he has attempted to impeach Trump, according to Detroit Free Press.

Back in 2010, AniClin Preclinical Services, a testing facility in New Jersey, was forced to close after Thanedar’s parent company, Azopharma, filed for bankruptcy in April 2010. In June of that year, local animal rights activists discovered that at least 118 beagles were still trapped within the facility, with no food or water.

Additionally, according to a USA Today article, lab employees eventually hopped over the facility’s fences to provide the dogs food and water.

On July 4th, the beagles were finally taken from the closed lab to a number of shelters, where animal activists from two animal welfare organizations worked to pair the dogs with adoptive families. The dogs arrived in a van from the lab to a staging area, where volunteers groomed, fed, and cared for the desolate animals — according to a video report by the Times Herald-Record.

Additionally, a few days later, 55 long-tailed macaque monkeys that had similarly been abandoned in the closed AniClin testing facility were rescued by the California-based organization In Defense of Animals.

​Nonetheless, Thanedar has consistently denied any responsibility for the abandonment of the animals at AniClin Preclinical Services. He also claims that after the company was “placed in receivership by Bank of America,” he “lost control” over the facility and its operations.

The Democrat went on to say that he tried to warn the bank about the presence of live animals and ongoing research, but the bank proceeded to “lock him out” — allegedly leaving him “unaware” of subsequent events.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!