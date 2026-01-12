Trump: I’m the one who saved NATO

U.S. President Donald Trump on the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

2:20 PM – Monday, January 12, 2026

President Donald Trump claims his policies and his peace through strength agenda is saving the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) alliance.

In a Monday Truth Social post, the president shared he’s “the one who SAVED NATO!!!,” pointing to his pressure on European allies in NATO to increase spending, including funding to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s strikes.

The president has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the war and the NATO alliance, claiming former President Joe Biden allowed NATO to take advantage of American taxpayers.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte appeared to agree with Trump’s comments.

“And I believe that Donald Trump is doing the right things for NATO by encouraging us all to spend more, to equalize this, with what the U.S. is spending,” Rutte stated. “We had a very successful summit in The Hague, where we decided on the 5% defense spending, including 3.5% on core defense. I’m absolutely convinced that without Donald Trump, we would never have had that result at the summit in The Hague.”

Rutte stressed that NATO allies should work together to combat Russian influence around the world.

