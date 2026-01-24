Trump: ‘If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff’

(R) Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images) / (L) U.S. President Donald Trump sits during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

10:25 AM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods and products entering the United States if Canada proceeds with a trade deal with China. Trump took shots at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, referring to him as “Governor Carney” and accusing Canada of potentially becoming a “drop off port” for Chinese goods to bypass U.S. tariffs and access the American market.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Recently, Canada has negotiated a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower import taxes on Canadian farm products.

However, tensions escalated between Trump and Carney as Trump pushed hard to acquire Greenland, stating that “Canada lives because of the United States” during his World Economic Forum address. The prime minister shot back that his country can be an example that the world does not have to bend toward autocratic tendencies.

Trump then withdrew his invitation for Canada to join his new “Board of Peace,” a U.S.-led initiative for post-war Gaza management.

Carney countered Trump’s jab in a social media post that emphasized Canada’s independence. “Canada thrives because we are Canadian. We are masters in our own house,” he contended.

The prime minister visited China from January 14-17, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announcing a “new strategic partnership,” including reducing Canadian tariffs on electric vehicles, while China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian canola seed, and exempt Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs, and peas from certain tariffs at least until the end of 2026.

The partnership was framed as leveraging strengths in trade, energy, agri-food, and other areas to benefit both nations amid global disruptions. This move is part of Canada’s effort to move away from heavy reliance on the U.S.

Canadian officials have yet to respond to Trump’s recent threat. A 100% tariff would dramatically disrupt the more than $800 billion annual U.S.-Canada trade relationship.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!