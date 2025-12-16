Trump: I will address the nation tomorrow night

U.S. President Donald walks toward reporters while departing the White House on September 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:45 PM – Tuesday, December 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced a prime-time address to the nation, scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET from the White House, sparking widespread speculation.

Although Trump added that “the best is yet to come” in a social media post announcing the address, the president has not revealed the topic.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, President Trump fired up the nation by personally announcing his highly anticipated prime-time remarks.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later indicated that President Trump plans to highlight his administration’s historic accomplishments over the past year and possibly preview upcoming policies.

“The best is truly yet to come, as he often says, and so he’ll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well as we head into this Christmas season,” Leavitt stated, per Daily Wire.

The U.S. Commander-in-Chief has delivered two prime time sit-down addresses since returning to office.

His first remarks, held on September 9th, ultimately promoted “law and order” and the speech was delivered following the violent stabbing of 24-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska — perpetrated by a 34-year-old “career criminal.”

President Trump’s second address was a heartfelt eulogy for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He recorded and released it on September 10th, the day Kirk was murdered on the campus of Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event.

This upcoming third address will equal the total number of sit-down speeches he delivered during his first term in office.

