Trump: I think the ceasefire is unlimited

Israel’s air defense targets Iranian missiles in the sky of Tel Aviv in Israel, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by MATAN GOLAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:15 PM – Monday, June 23, 2025

President Donald Trump is confident that the ceasefire he negotiated between Israel and Iran will be lasting, not temporary.

During a phone interview with NBC News on Monday, Trump stated that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran marked “a wonderful day for the world, in my opinion.”

“It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done,” Trump said. “A lot of people were dying, and it was only going to get worse. It would have brought the whole Middle East down.” Advertisement “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever,” the president said.

According to senior administration sources, Trump secured the Israel-Iran ceasefire deal with the help of Qatar.

Trump persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire if Iran complied. He then tasked Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to convince Iran to agree to a ceasefire.

