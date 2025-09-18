Trump: ‘I am designating ANTIFA … AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’

Left-wing protesters, some affiliated with Antifa, hold a counter-protest against right-wing protesters participating in a political rally on July 25, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

12:14 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

President Donald Trump announced his intention to designate the radical far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said, “I am pleased to inform out many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.”

Antifa stands for “anti-Fascist,” though their tactics as a group have ironically been known to resemble fascism. The group inherited its name, violent tendencies and some symbology from Antifaschistische Aktion, a militant arm of the German Communist Party in the 1930s, according to The Blaze.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” Trump wrote.

This is not the first time Trump has called for Antifa to be designated as a terrorist group. In May 2020, he made the same announcement on Twitter, when it became clear that the far-left group was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that plagued cities across the country in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. Masked members in black clothing threatened and attacked conservatives and police officers, threw explosives, and vandalized and burned down buildings throughout the summer of 2020.

This announcement comes a week after the tragic murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was allegedly shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The murder weapon, a bolt-action hunting rifle, had bullet casings with inscriptions of anti-fascist and LGBT+ phrases, according to Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R-Utah). One casing notably said, “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Andy Ngo, senior editor of The Post-Millennial, has dedicated his journalistic career to investigating Antifa, including publishing a book called “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” in 2021.

Ngo was attacked by Antifa members in Portland, Oregon, in May 2019, while covering a protest allegedly organized by a group called “Rose City Antifa.” He won $300,000 in a lawsuit in 2023 over the attack, where three individuals hit him with plywood signs and threw a milkshake at him, which contained a concrete-drying substance. He was treated at a hospital for his head injuries, including a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or brain bleed.

After Trump’s recent announcement regarding Antifa, Ngo warned about left-wing propaganda surrounding the group.

“Expect a lot of liberal and left-wing media propaganda the next few days about Antifa. They will say the movement doesn’t organize into groups and that those involved are peaceful, racial justice activists simply opposed to fascism,” the journalist wrote on X. “Don’t let them get away with lying.”

