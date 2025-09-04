Trump hosts WH dinner with tech CEOs

(L-R) White House “AI and Crypto Czar” David Scahs, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump share a moment during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted tech and business leaders for dinner after they joined the first lady’s meeting of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Task Force at the White House this afternoon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Jericho Dancel

8:33 PM –Thursday, September 4, 2025

President Donald Trump held a dinner with the CEO’s of big tech companies at the White House.

On Thursday, Trump and First Lady Melania hosted a dinner in the White House State Dinning Room with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Apple CEO Tim Cook; Google’s Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai; and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

Notably missing from the dinner table was Trump’s former close ally Elon Musk, the Tesla, X, and SpaceX leader.

In a post on X, Musk stated that while he was invited to the exclusive dinner, he was unable to attend.

During the dinner, where Melania sat next to Gates and Trump sat next to Zuckerberg, the CEOs took turns praising Trump for his efforts to bolster American innovation.

“It’s an honor to be here with this group of people, they’re leading a revolution in business and in genius and in every other word I think you could imagine,” Trump said while kicking off the event.

Notably during the dinner, Gates said he and the president discussed working on cures to diseases such as polio and HIV.

“The president and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure and even eradicate, some of these diseases,” Gates said. “He mentioned polio, which is one that we’re close, we don’t need new science on that one. For some like HIV and, sickle cell, we do need new science, but the U.S. has the seeds that in the same way that warp speed took those seeds and put them together. I think something fantastic can be done.”

The president said these investments will create more jobs for Americans.

Apple pledged to invest $600 billion, Google $100 billion, Meta $600 billion and Microsoft said they will invest $75 to $80 billion.

The dinner comes as each tech giant is looking to remain on the president’s good side after his victory in the 2024 election.

