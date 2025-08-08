Trump hosts peace summit with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, who propose nominating him for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump (C), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shake hands after signing an agreement in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:38 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House for a “peace summit,” aimed at addressing the long-standing tensions between the two nations. This resulted in both world leaders suggesting that they will jointly nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The meeting, steeped in high diplomatic symbolism, sought to mediate the bitter territorial and political disputes, most prominently over Nagorno-Karabakh, that have fueled decades of hostility and intermittent armed conflict.

By bringing both sides to Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has positioned itself as an active broker in a volatile region where Russian and Turkish influence traditionally dominate the peace process.

Trump welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday — as they signed peace and economic agreements alongside the U.S. Commander-in-Chief.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have also signed bilateral agreements with the United States to strengthen their cooperation in energy, trade, and technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The arrangements were accompanied by an agreement that would rebrand a contentious regional transit corridor between the two countries, calling it the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.” The 47th president has described the move as both a financial enterprise and a diplomatic breakthrough.

The foreign leaders thanked President Trump for his efforts to resolve the long-standing issue.

Before signing the joint peace declaration, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated: “We are today establishing peace in the Caucasus, which will open great opportunities [and] not only for our region.”

“This breakthrough would have simply not have been possible without President Trump’s personal engagement,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally sealed the accord with a symbolic handshake before affixing their signatures to the joint peace agreement, while President Trump, serving as an official witness, signed a third copy to mark the historic occasion.

