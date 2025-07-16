Trump hosts Bahraini Crown Prince at WH following ‘landmark’ nuclear deal: ‘$17B worth of deals coming to U.S.’

US President Donald Trump meets with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:46 AM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

President Donald Trump welcomed Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House on Wednesday, where the two agreed upon a $17 billion investment in the U.S.—among other announcements.

This emphasizes a pivotal chapter in the administration’s sustained diplomatic engagement with Gulf Arab leadership.

Following the 90-day halt and extension on “reciprocal” tariffs, the Trump administration started issuing tariff letters earlier this month detailing new rates on trading partners that will take effect on August 1st. However, the president has allowed for more trade agreements to take place before the deadline.

The high-level meeting followed closely on the heels of a landmark nuclear energy accord, an agreement poised to redefine regional energy strategy and bolster U.S. strategic leverage in the Middle East.

The United States and Bahrain signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), a formal, non-binding agreement between the two nations outlining their intentions, objectives, and potential future actions — further establishing a framework for “formal civilian nuclear cooperation.”

This accord represents a significant milestone in the Trump administration’s overarching strategy to advance global energy security and promote the export of American nuclear technology to reliable partners in the geopolitically critical Gulf region.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani formalized the agreement during a ceremonial signing, which officials described as the “foundation” for a comprehensive and enduring energy partnership. The accord closely follows a similar agreement Rubio concluded with Malaysia just a week earlier, highlighting the administration’s accelerated efforts to expand nuclear cooperation on a mass scale.

The partnership will also pave the way for American companies to invest in and develop nuclear energy projects in Bahrain, an island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia. With a population of around 1.5 million, Bahrain offers an ideal proving ground for advanced nuclear technologies that could later be deployed across the Gulf region.

The nuclear cooperation agreement initiates negotiations for a so-called “123 agreement,” referring to the section of U.S. law that governs civilian nuclear collaboration with foreign countries. This framework will enable U.S. nuclear technology firms to gain a strong presence in Middle Eastern energy markets while upholding strict non-proliferation safeguards.

Rubio highlighted that the U.S. is prepared to collaborate with any nation pursuing civilian nuclear programs that clearly steer clear of weapons development and do not pose regional security risks. His remarks highlight the administration’s effort to strike a careful balance between promoting American nuclear exports and enforcing strict non-proliferation standards.

Meanwhile, the agreement also comes as President Trump pursues his goal to quadruple domestic nuclear power production over the next 25 years. To support this vision, the GOP administration has issued executive orders aimed at accelerating nuclear development, with advanced reactor technologies potentially coming online by 2030.

A key pillar of this expansion strategy requires boosting American nuclear fuel production, analysts say.

U.S. companies are already ramping up the manufacture of specialized reactor fuel, including advanced materials enriched beyond the levels currently used in most power plants. This growing domestic capability not only enhances U.S. energy independence, but also strengthens opportunities for nuclear technology exports.

