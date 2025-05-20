Trump honors 3 slain Florida officers and their families with first-ever ‘Medals of Sacrifice’ ceremony

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the loved ones of fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies as he posthumously awards Medals of Sacrifice during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on May 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded Medals of Sacrifice to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies Ralph “Butch” Waller Jr., Corporal Luis Paez, and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, who died in a line-of-duty crash on November 21, 2024. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:53 AM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The families of three Florida law enforcement officers killed in action last year were presented with honorary presidential medals at the first-ever “Medals of Sacrifice” ceremony — presented by President Donald Trump.

The 47th president awarded medals to the families of Cpl. Luis Paez, Jr., Deputy Sheriff Ralph Butch Waller, Jr., and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio Dan Diaz — the now-deceased police officers who worked with the Palm Beach County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were tragically killed after they were hit by an SUV on the side of the road on November 21, 2024.

“Today, we also remember three remarkable heroes who will become the medal’s first-ever recipients. It’s a big honor,” Trump said. “This was a terrible tragedy, shook the entire Palm Beach community like very, very few events I’ve ever seen,” added Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago estate is in Palm Beach County. “All of Florida mourned their loss, and today, our entire nation joins in honoring these three incredible patriots taken from us. Much too soon, much, much too soon.”

Waller, Paez, and Diaz were hit while on the side of the road. At the time, they were reportedly fixing a broken-down patrol motorcycle after a traffic stop the previous day.

During the incident, the SUV driver-turned-assailant passed a slower car but then drove too far ahead too fast and struck all three officers—who were still on the side of the road.

Tragically, an additional fourth officer, who was on his way to help the three officers, also ended up witnessing the collision.

Paez was 58-years-old and he served in law enforcement for 36 years. He was described by his colleagues as a “devoted family man.”

Paez’s son, Cameron, briefly spoke to reporters after accepting the presidential award on his father’s behalf.

“I viewed my dad as Superman, someone my whole life you look up to. An amazing guy. It’s horrible that this happened to all three families. But I’m glad that something was done about it and we got represented and everyone in the future will be,” Cameron said.

Diaz, 51, served his community for 20 years and received several outstanding awards recognizing his achievements over that time span. He is “remembered as a caring and devoted father, partner, and lover of animals.”

Lastly, Waller, 54, served his community for 18 years and was known for his “charm, wit, and an infectious smile.”

President Trump told the families and their loved ones that the nation is “eternally grateful for their sacrifice” and hard work as officers of the law.

“We’ll never forget their legacy, and we’ll never forget the debt we owe all of these great law enforcement heroes who have given their lives to keep our communities safe, and make America strong again,” the president added.

