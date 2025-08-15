Trump holds ‘wonderful talk’ with Belarusian President ahead of U.S.-Russia meeting

Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko waits to deliver a national statement during the high level segment on day two of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference at Baku Stadium on November 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Friday, August 15, 2025

President Donald Trump has spoken with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ahead of his Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, the U.S. president took a phone call with Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, where he thanked him for the release of 16 prisoners.

In July, Belarus released over a dozen political prisoners following mediation by the GOP administration.

“I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one,” Trump wrote. “We discussed many topics, including President Putin’s visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future,” Trump added.

According to reports, Lukashenko has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Belarusian leader previously permitted Russian forces to launch the initial phase of their offensive in 2022 from their territory. He confirmed that Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus, particularly near the Chernobyl zone, at the start of the attack.

Although these admissions and actions have led to Belarus’ designation as a “co-belligerent” in the war by Ukraine, some political analysts argue that Trump is maneuvering to persuade Belarus that it aligns with their strategic interests to consider the United States’ rationale for seeking an end to the conflict.

During the phone call, Belarusian state news agency BelTA also reported that Lukashenko invited Trump and his family to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, to which the 47th president agreed to attend.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

