Trump holds ceremony to sign the founding charter for his ‘Board of Peace’

President Donald Trump held a signing ceremony to officially establish his Board of Peace while in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

On Thursday, Trump, the Chairman of the new Board, declared it would become one of “the most consequential bodies” ever created.

“As everyone can see today, the first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes,” the president said in his opening remarks. “Together we are in a position to have an incredible chance — I don’t even call it a chance, I think it’s going to happen — to end decades of suffering, stop generations of hatred and bloodshed and forge a beautiful, ever-lasting and glorious peace for that region.”

The board is mandated in the 20-point peace plan to end the years-long war between Israel and Hamas, which was drafted by the Trump administration, though Trump seems to envision its peacemaking efforts to extend beyond the Middle East.

“This isn’t the United States, this is for the world,” he said, adding, “I think we can spread it out to other things as we succeed in Gaza.”

The White House has invited 60 nations to join the board as member countries. Each member would have a 3-year tenure, though a permanent spot may be secured through a $1 billion contribution.

France, Norway, Italy and Sweden have declined to join, while the United Kingdom has delayed giving an answer over concerns for Russia’s possible participation, as the Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation.

An unnamed senior White House official has said that about 35 world leaders have committed to join, though not all have been publicly disclosed.

Current member countries include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam.

Trump was joined on stage for the signing of the founding charter by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Paraguay president Santiago Peña, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Okayev, Bahrain Minister Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Morocco foreign minister Nasser Bourita, Argentine President Javier Milei, Mongolia Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bulgaria former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, UAE investment company chairman Khaldoon al-Khalifa al-Mubarak and Jordan Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Sadafi.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and American political advisor Robert Gabriel Jr. are also executive members of the board.

At the ceremony, Kushner outlined a plan for the next 100 days of the Gaza ceasefire process, which included rehabilitating infrastructure, such as water, electricity and sewage systems, the reconstruction of hospitals and bakeries, and a map of a future Gaza with a buffer zone near the Israeli border. The plan also includes setting up a Palestinian-run technocratic administration.

