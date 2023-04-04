Trump hires new defense attorney

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:53 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Former President Donald Trump hired a new defense attorney to join his legal team on Monday, as he prepares for his arraignment.

Todd Blanche, a former partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, was hired by Trump to serve as a defense attorney in the case brought against him by Manhattan Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Blanche will now be part of the defense team which also includes Brooklynite attorney Joe Tacopina, and defense attorney Susan Necheles.

“I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up,” Blanche said in a resignation email to his firm, according to Politico.

Blanche had also previously represented Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman. Manafort had been charged as part of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in 2019. The attorney successfully got Manafort’s case dismissed in the same courthouse where Trump will be on Tuesday.

The former president travelled from Palm Beach, Florida to New York City on Monday. He is expected to arrive at the courthouse shortly before noon, and expected to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The charges that Trump is facing are still unclear, the indictment will remain under seal until the arraignment.

