Trump hints at ‘potential’ reconciliation with Musk after online feud: ‘No hard feelings’

President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shake hands while attending the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship on March 22, 2025 (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:14 AM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

President Donald Trump graciously expressed his willingness to reconcile with an apologetic Elon Musk after their recent cutthroat public feud over the GOP president’s “big, beautiful bill” — which led to Musk accusing Trump of close involvement with the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein, while providing no evidence.

President Trump stated that he has “no hard feelings” against Musk, despite his ongoing social media attacks last week, during an interview on “Pod Force One with Miranda Devine” — released on Wednesday.

The feud began after Musk slammed President Trump’s spending bill at the beginning of the month, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

Musk claims that his gripe with the spending bill is due to the projection by the Congressional Budget Office of it adding trillions to the $36.2 trillion national debt. However, many have highlighted that the bill’s elimination of electric vehicle (EV) tax credits—an area vital to Musk’s business interests— is the real reason he disapproved of the bill.

At the time, Musk took the feud a step further in a now-deleted X post, shockingly suggesting that the reason the Jeffrey Epstein files haven’t been released is because Trump is “on the list.” Although Trump has already admitted to flying on Epstein’s plane on several occasions, with his then‑wife Marla Maples, infant daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny, Musk’s post seemingly suggested that Trump was involved with his underage sex trafficking operation. He provided no evidence.

Following a few days of reflection, Musk issued a public apology, writing: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

“Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump stated in response. “I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

Trump was then asked if he would be able to have a “normal” relationship with Musk ever again, with Trump responding in a way that leaves the door open for a potential reunion in the future.

“I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country,” he asserted. “And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that.”

President Trump’s spending bill, which seeks to extend his 2017 tax cuts, with no tax on tips and no tax on overtime pay, while also providing funding for the border and Department of Defense. It is currently being considered by the Senate after passing in the House.

