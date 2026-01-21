Trump highlights ‘crooked’ Rep. Omar’s multimillion-dollar net worth amid GOP-led probe by House Oversight Committee

(Background) U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, listens to other members of the CPC at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:05 AM – Wednesday, January 21, 2026

President Donald Trump called out Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar during a Tuesday briefing, calling her “crooked” and questioning the source of her multimillion-dollar fortune. This escalation follows a formal move by the House Oversight Committee to investigate the congresswoman’s assets.

Republicans and Minnesota residents have consistently questioned the rapid growth of Omar’s (D-Minn.) net worth, contrasting her current financial status with her background as they call for a deeper look into her business dealings and campaign expenditures.

“I was told that Ilhan Omar is worth $30 million,” Trump quipped. “She never had a job. She’s a crooked congressman. So here you – it’s another one.

Trump tied Omar’s wealth to the media-frenzied $9 billion fraud scandal in Minnesota, reminding the public how businesses acting as social service providers have exploited government programs to gain illicit funding. The President further suggested that Omar was a personal beneficiary of this network, which he added is largely tied to Somali immigrant-led organizations.

“Nobody talks about the fact that $19 billion, at a minimum, is missing in Minnesota, given to a large degree, but, by Somalis — they’ve taken it. Somalis. Can you imagine? And they don’t do it. A lot of very low-IQ people, they don’t do it. Other people work it out, and they get them money, and they go out and buy Mercedes-Benzes.”

Financial disclosures from 2024 show Omar’s net worth skyrocketing from $6 million to a whopping $30 million, sparking a House Oversight Committee probe into potential ethics violations and improper disclosures. Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is now seeking subpoenas for Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, and his business ventures, alleging “shady” dealings.

Central to the criticism is Omar’s 2020 MEALS Act, which aimed “to simplify direct certification for school lunches” during the pandemic — a move that many claim enabled massive fraud by allowing organizations to pocket millions in subsidies without adequate verification.

Following the passage of the Act, Mynett founded Rose Lake Capital in 2022, a firm whose valuation remarkably climbed from zero to as much as $25 million within just a single year.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on,” said Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center. “She was basically broke when she came into office, and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million … She needs to come clean on these assets.”

Recent financial filings show a staggering shift in the wealth of Omar’s household, though she claims it is primarily driven by her husband’s business ventures. Rose Lake Capital, which reported less than $1,000 in assets in 2023, is now valued at up to $25 million, while the California winery eStCru LLC surged to a value of $5 million in just one year.

These multimillion-dollar valuations have reignited debate over Omar’s personal finances, especially following her social media posts just last year where she insisted she was “not a millionaire” and possessed only modest savings.

Marking the first anniversary of his second term on Tuesday, President Trump used the White House news conference to denounce the culture of fraud in Minnesota, singling out state officials and Omar.

Top administration aides later reinforced this stance, reiterating that a federal investigation is underway to review the congresswoman’s business ties and the suspicious increase in her reported net worth.

“The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social Post on Sunday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!