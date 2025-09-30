Trump, Hegseth rally top brass at Quantico to reclaim U.S. Military might and ‘warrior ethos’

(Background) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (Center) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:58 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

During a historic gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of the nation’s top generals and admirals in what GOP officials are calling a bold step toward restoring America’s Military greatness.

In his remarks, Hegseth delivered a no-nonsense message, blasting what he described as “woke distractions” that had crept into the ranks. He rejected the culture of performative political correctness, denouncing bureaucratic diversity programs and warning against complacency among senior officers.

Calling for a revival of the “warrior ethos,” Hegseth made clear that those unwilling to meet higher standards of discipline, fitness, and readiness should “find the door.”

“It’s unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the Pentagon,” Hegseth said, also announcing a ban on beards and long hair.

He continued to announce immediate changes to grooming, fitness, and training requirements, ensuring that combat readiness, not politics, would once again be the top priority of the U.S. Military.

“From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: Warfighting,” Hegseth said in his speech.

President Trump followed with a forceful speech that expressed his vision for a strong, fearless, and patriotic Military. He warned of threats both abroad and within, hypothetically noting that America’s cities could be vital training grounds for troops preparing to counter what he described as any future “invasion from within.”

Trump also drew sharp contrasts with past Democrat administrations, condemning years of weakness and “failed leadership” — while vowing to restore honor, accountability, and strength to the armed forces.

The GOP president’s promise to revive the warrior ethos was met with applause.

According to Military analysts, the Quantico meeting comes amid a wave of much-needed leadership changes at the Pentagon. Hegseth has already relieved several underperforming high-ranking officers — moves he defended as essential to “restoring accountability.”

Hegseth, the newly-designated Secretary of War, also challenged those who remain in command to embrace reform and lead with courage.

Shortly afterward, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) responded to both Hegseth’s and Trump’s speeches with a jab at the president’s weight, even as he criticized Hegseth’s remarks targeting unfit servicemembers. Newsom seemed to suggest that, given Trump’s own physique, it was inconsistent for his administration to condemn overweight generals and admirals.

Meanwhile, many Military leaders praised the changes as long overdue, agreeing that the armed forces had been distracted by social experiments at the expense of combat effectiveness. However, other critics argued that rooting out entrenched bureaucracy would undoubtedly “damage morale.”

Nonetheless, supporters maintain that Trump and Hegseth are finally putting warfighting and national defense back where they belong — front and center.

By bringing together nearly 800 U.S. Military leaders, laying out a clear patriotic vision, and launching decisive reforms, President Trump asserted that he is determined to use every tool at his disposal to defend the nation, strengthen the Military, and restore the United States’ greatness.

