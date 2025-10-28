Trump hails U.S.-Japan ties during Tokyo reception

US President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pose for photographs following a signing ceremony at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025. (Photo by KIYOSHI OTA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

11:53 AM – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

While on his trip to Tokyo, President Donald Trump hailed the alliance between the United States and Japan during a reception with business leaders and assured them the U.S. will not let them down.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke glowingly on the state of U.S.-Japan relations, saying the two countries are the closest friends and their ties are based on a shared commitment to freedom, democracy and prosperity among other tenets.

The president also reflected on his day with Japan’s newly minted prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. He delivered a gushing review of their time together at the Akasaka Palace and revealed that the countries will partake in a tremendous trade deal.

“We had a phenomenal day here in Japan with a momentous trade deal. We made a big, big, beautiful trade deal for both countries. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, I think Japan also had the best stock market day ever. So, your new prime minister is doing very well,” Trump said. “First female, first woman prime minister and I said, you already hit the highest stock price you’ve ever hit. So, she’s very happy and we spent the whole day together. It was beautiful!”

Trump then thanked Japan for ordering a large amount of American military equipment.

“I know that you are increasing your military capacity very substantially, and we’ve received your orders for a very large amount of new military equipment,” Trump said. “And you know that we make the best military equipment in the world, the jets, the missiles and everything else, and hopefully we don’t have to use them very much, if at all. But we appreciate that order and we very much appreciate the trade, we’re going to do tremendous trade together I think more than ever before.”

When Takaichi spoke, she said she looks forward to working with Trump on achieving a free Indo-Pacific region.

She also praised the president for his peace efforts and said she wants to realize a “new golden age” of U.S.-Japanese relations.

“Through these efforts, together with you Mr. President. I would like to realize a new golden age of Japan – U.S. alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous,” Takaichi said.

The two closed their meeting off with a signing ceremony.

They signed two agreements, one of them reaffirms their plan for continued cooperation between the two countries. The other agreement secures the supply of critical minerals and rare earths.

Prior to the reception, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick notably announced several Japanese companies are making commitments to invest nearly $500 billion in the United States.

