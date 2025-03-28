Trump Had An ‘Extremely Productive’ Call With Canadian PM As Automotive Tariffs Loom

US President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:23 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

President Donald Trump stated that he had an “extremely productive” call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the trade war between the two countries ramps up.

Trump stated on Friday that the two “agree on many things,” and will meet “immediately” after the upcoming Canadian election to “work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada.”

President Trump’s comments follow just a day after Carney stated that the prior economic arrangement between the U.S. and Canada is “over,” vowing to “forcefully” respond to Trump’s tariffs.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney stated.

“We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our strength right here at home. It will take hard work. It will take steady and focused determination from governments, from businesses, from labor, from Canadians, we will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States,” he continued.

Carney also described Trump’s tariffs as a “direct attack” on Canada.

“This is a direct attack, to be clear, a direct attack on the very workers that I stood in front of, Uniform workers I stood in front of this morning at the Ambassador Bridge, a bridge that is a symbol and a reality up until now, of the tight ties between our two countries – ties of kinship, ties of commerce, ties that are in the process of being broken,” he added.

The prime minister’s strong stance is in response to President Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on car imports, which is set to take effect on April 2nd.

President Trump also warned Canada and the European Union regarding any coordinated efforts against the United States, arguing that the U.S. will enact tariffs “far larger than currently planned.”

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

Current projections have Carney’s Liberal party winning a majority, which is in contrast to their February projections which saw the Conservative party leading.

Over one-million cars and light trucks are manufactured in Canada and exported into the United States, which ultimately threatens Canada’s auto sector.

“It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back,” Carney stated. “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States.”

President Trump has argued that the tariffs increase incentives for manufacturers to produce products domestically, increasing jobs and reducing the reliance of imports from foreign countries while also balancing trade deficits.

