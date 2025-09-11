Trump greets N.Y. Yankees in clubhouse ahead of 9/11 anniversary game

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with members of the New York Yankees in the locker room before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Taylor Tinsley

11:00 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

President Donald Trump met with New York Yankees players ahead of their 9/11 anniversary game against the Detroit Tigers.

The president arrived in the locker for about 30 minutes before the game. Trump called the Steinbrenner’s, the owners of the MLB franchise, a “great family.”

“It’s a great family,” he said. “[Team president] Randy [Levine] is wonderful, and I will say, you’re gonna win. George used to for some reason. I don’t know what it was, we won every time I came. Every time I came, we’d win a game. If you think that was easy, sitting with him for a game, it wasn’t. It was brutal. We were exhausted at the end. But we won, and you’re going to win. You’re gonna go all the way. Can you get in the playoff? I think. How about tonight? We start tonight, and you’re gonna do well.” Advertisement “Randy was telling me the Boston Red Sox came to the Oval Office. They wanted to come. What am I gonna do? Say no? And they won 15 games in a row. I just want to wish you guys a lot of luck. You’re great players. I know every one of you.”

Once he concluded his pep talk, Trump shook hands with each and every member of the team.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the locker room before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

When he reached his suite to watch the game shortly before 7p.m., Trump received loud cheers and lengthy U-S-A chants could be heard across the stadium.

The Yankees came out on top against the Tigers, winning 9-3.

This game marked the first time that the president has attended a Major League Baseball game since the 2021 World Series.

