Trump grants pardons for reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

12:40 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

“Chrisley Knows Best” reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told their daughter Savannah Chrisley in a phone call from the Oval Office. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life,” the 47th president stated in a video posted by the White House communications adviser, Margo Martin. Advertisement

The pardoning comes after Todd and Julie, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

During their trial, federal prosecutors accused the couple of submitting fake documents to banks in order to secure over $30 million in fraudulent loans, which they then walked away from after declaring bankruptcy before the beginning of their reality tv show.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing ahead of the couple’s November 2022 sentencing in Atlanta. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

As a result, the 56-year-old Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and his wife Julie, 52 was given a seven-year sentencing.

Meanwhile, Julie has been serving her time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, since January 2023, while Todd has been serving his time at FPC Pensacola, in Florida.

They are both minimum security facilities.

“Trump Knows Best!” Martin wrote on X, sharing a video of the president’s call with Savannah, 27.

Their daughter, Savannah, thanked the 47th president for the pardoning of her parents.

“He did say, he was like, you know, you guys don’t look like terrorists,” influencer Savannah Chrisley told NewsNation’s “On Balance” Tuesday night in reflecting on her call with the president.

“But he just said that their sentences were outrageous and they were treated unfairly from everyone that he has spoken to, and that he wanted to bring my parents home and not just grant them a commutation, but he wanted to give them a full pardon as well.”

During the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), the younger Chrisley had stated that her parents were “persecuted by rogue prosecutors.”

Alex Little, an attorney for the Chrisleys’, said the pardon “corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community.”

“President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias,” Little said in a statement according to the Associated Press. “Todd and Julie’s case is exactly why the pardon power exists. Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now begin healing and rebuilding their lives,” he added. “They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” Trump said Tuesday. “Pretty harsh treatment.” “Just congratulate your parents – I hear they are terrific people,” Trump told Savannah and her brother Grayson. “This should not have happened.”

