Trump gives TikTok another 90 day extension to find American buyer

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:55 AM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to extend the TikTok ban deadline for another 90 days.

On Thursday, Trump posted to Truth Social, saying that TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, now has until September 17th to find a U.S.-based buyer.

The popular video-platform responded with a statement, cheering for the decision.

“We are grateful for President Trump’s leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million US businesses that rely on the platform as we continue to work with Vice President Vance’s Office,” they stated.

When Trump initially signed an order to extend the timeline to sell the app in January, it gave TikTok a deadline of April 5th. He also later gave the app another 90 day extension, which was due to expire on Thursday.

The Biden administration previously ordered ByteDance to sell the platform, which has around 170 million U.S.-based users, due to “national security” reasons.

The law was first signed by former Democrat President Joe Biden on April 24, 2024. It was known as the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” making it unlawful for an entity to distribute, maintain, or update a foreign adversary-controlled application.

The Biden administration’s concerns allegedly stemmed from the massive amount of data that the Chinese app can gather from its users, which could hypothetically be utilized by the Chinese government to later “blackmail” U.S. citizens, nefariously using it to their advantage.

