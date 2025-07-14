Trump gives Putin 50-day deadline to make peace or face ‘very severe tariffs’

US President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on July 14, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:51 AM – Monday, July 14, 2025

President Donald Trump, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, announced that the United States will be imposing “very severe tariffs” on Russia — should Moscow fail to secure a peace deal with Ukraine in the next 50 days.

President Trump revealed that Russia will face “100%” tariffs if Russia is unable to secure a peace deal within the next 50 days, placing enormous pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Trump has repeatedly criticized for not being motivated to end the war in Ukraine.

“I speak to him a lot about getting this thing done, and I always hang up saying, ‘Well, that was a nice phone call,’ and then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city, and I’d say ‘strange,’” Trump stated regarding his phone calls with Putin. “And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn’t mean anything.” Advertisement

Trump also recently expressed that the United States had, due to certain agreements discussed in a number of meetings, believed there were “four” separate occasions that Russia and Ukraine would finally agree to a peace deal. However, the war ultimately “just kept going on and on” — leading Trump to grow frustrated.

President Trump has since announced that a number of European nations, including Germany, Finland, and Denmark, have agreed to purchase billions of dollars in U.S. arms, which will then be “quickly distributed” to Ukraine.

In a Monday morning Truth Social post, President Trump announced that the days of the United States being “ripped off” is over.

“The United States of America has been ripped off on TRADE (and MILITARY!), by friend and foe, alike, for DECADES. It has come at a cost of TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS, and it is just not sustainable any longer – And never was! Countries should sit back and say, ‘Thank you for the many year’s long free ride, but we know you now have to do what’s right for America.’ We should respond by saying, ‘Thank you for understanding the situation we are in. Greatly appreciated!’” Trump wrote.

Rutte, sitting alongside Trump in the Oval Office, praised the move.

“This is really big,” Rutte stated. “This is again European nations standing up.”

“I’ve been in contact with many countries, I can tell you at this moment Germany, massively, but also Finland and Denmark, and Sweden and Norway, we have the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Canada – they all want to be part of this,” he continued.

“And this is only the first wave. There will be more,” Rutte added. “So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need.”

Rutte also revealed that he spoke with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to ensure that the United States maintains sufficient weapons stockpiles while also fulfilling orders for NATO allies to ship to Ukraine.

