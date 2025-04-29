Trump Gives ‘First 100 Days’ Speech: ‘Revolution Of Common Sense’

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on April 29, 2025. Trump celebrated the first 100 days of what is already one of the most radical and far-reaching presidencies in US history, but polls show Americans becoming disenchanted with the economic and political tumult. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:05 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

President Donald Trump commemorated the 100th day of his second term with a speech delivered in Warren, Michigan.

Trump touted the first 100 days of his second term as the “most successful” of any administration in history.

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country — and that’s according to many, many people,” Trump told a roaring crowd of supporters. “This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it.

“We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t seen anything yet. It’s just kicking off,” he continued.

However, mainstream media polls, even one by Fox News, claims that he stands at just 44% approval and 55% disapproval. His approval was also depicted as being low in polls released by ABC News/Washington Post (42% approval–55% disapproval), New York Times/Siena College (42%–54%), CNN (43%–57%), Reuters/Ipsos (42%–53%), Pew Research (40%–59%) and AP/NORC (39%–59%).

Nevertheless, numerous media analysts have contended that these outlets are deliberately working to undermine the commander-in-chief’s image. They further allege that the data is being selectively manipulated to align with the interests of their left-leaning proprietors and appeal to a progressive audience.

In the speech, Trump also mentioned how, since its peak of 9.1% in 2022, inflation has been declining. In January, when Trump took office, it was at 3%, and in March, it was at 2.4% — declining with each month.

“We will end inflation, slash prices. We’ve already ended inflation,” he declared.

Trump also noted that since he took office, the cost of eggs is down 87%.

“You had so many eggs for Easter.”

The 47th president also maintained that his announcement to ease auto tariffs will “create more jobs” in the country.

Trump issued an executive order and a proclamation authorizing reimbursements for domestic auto companies importing car parts, which will be subject to 25% tariffs beginning on Saturday. The 25% duty on imported automobiles will remain, and a new 25% tariff on auto parts will go into force this weekend, as previously promised.

At another point, Trump hailed his hardline immigration policies as a signature accomplishment, and one of the biggest “promises kept” of his campaign.

“And week by week, we’re ending illegal immigration,” Trump said.

“You know, I won on the basis of, I think the number one thing was on illegal immigration, the border, the people pouring across our border that are from all over the world,” he added, crediting his electoral victory to his tough stance on immigration.

“And the worst of the worst are being sent to a no-nonsense prison in El Salvador,” Trump said, before playing a video montage showing migrant deportees.

He also later criticized former President Joe Biden, labeling him as “the worst president” in our country’s history.

“We lost billions and billions of dollars a day – billions, not millions – billions of dollars a day and under sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump told supporters tonight at a rally in Macomb County, Michigan. “What’s better, ‘Crooked Joe’ or ‘Sleepy Joe?’”

“I sort of loved ‘Sleepy Joe,’ you know, just had a nice ring to it. Because he had one ability I didn’t have. He goes to the beach, right? And he could fall asleep … drooling out of the side of his mouth, and he’d be sleeping within minutes.”

Trump concluded his speech as he typically does, proclaiming he will “fight, fight, fight” and “win, win, win.”

