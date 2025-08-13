Trump: George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS named as Kennedy Center honorees

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) announces nominees for the annual Kennedy Center Honors (L-R) Country music artist George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and members of the rock band Kiss during an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:08 AM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

President Donald Trump announced five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors he will be hosting later this year.

On Wednesday, Trump spoke at the Kennedy Center, announcing five artists who will be recognized as Kennedy Center Honors recipients — an award for lifetime artistic achievement typically given to a diverse group of theater, dance, music, TV, and film stars.

His list of recipients included actor Sylvester Stallone, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band Kiss.

British actor Michael Crawford, known for his role in “The Phantom of the Opera,” and country music star George Strait will also be honored at a ceremony set to take place later this year.

Trump went on to share his liking for each of the honorees, including when he saw Crawford on Broadway and Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.

The president also stated that Gaynor’s 1978 disco hit “I Will Survive” is “one of those few that get better every time.”

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is traditionally held in December and will be hosted by Trump himself.

Past Kennedy Center Honors recipients include: Aretha Franklin, Bono, Meryl Streep, Rita Moreno, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Robert De Niro, and LL Cool J.

