Trump: ‘First phase’ of Gaza Peace deal successful, all hostages to be ‘released very soon’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:20 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Hamas and Israel have both “signed off” on the first phase of a peace deal framework — a first step in ending the 734-day long war.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Wednesday evening. The first phase of the peace deal will allow for the release of all remaining living hostages that are currently being held captive by the terrorist group.

They will be released on Saturday and the deal will be signed on Thursday in Egypt, according to sources cited by The Times Of Israel.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump wrote on the platform.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

