Trump, First Lady Melania participate in NORAD Santa calls

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:07 PM – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent Christmas Eve fielding NORAD Santa calls from children around the country asking about Santa’s location.

On Wednesday, the president and first lady joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Track hotline from their Mar-a-Lago home, where they will be celebrating the Christmas holiday.

While Melania privately talked to children asking questions about Santa Claus, the president put his phone on speaker to allow the press to listen in on their curious inquiries.

First lady Melania Trump calls children as she participates in tracking Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

8-year-old Savannah of North Carolina asked the president if Saint Nick would be “mad” if he didn’t receive cookies.

“I think he won’t get mad, but I think he’ll be very disappointed. Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side.”

Trump asked 8-year-old Emilia of Kansas what she would like Santa to bring her for Christmas.

“Um, not coal,” she coyly responded. “Not coal, no you don’t want coal — you mean clean, beautiful coal. I had to do that, I’m sorry,” Trump replied with a laugh.

Trump notified 10-year-old Jennifer of Oklahoma and her 4-year-old sister Anastasia that the United States found that “Santa is good!”

“We track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrating, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa,” the president said. “So, we found out that Santa is good. Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma, like I do,” Trump added, before promising the children that “Santa is going to bring you the most beautiful doll house you’ve ever seen.”

U.S. President Donald Trump calls children as he participates in tracking Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Trump’s participation in the Christmas tradition comes after the president announced $1,776 “warrior dividends” to more than 1,450,000 military service members.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!