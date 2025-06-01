Kim Sajet, Director of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, attends the 2019 American Portrait Gala at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on November 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

President Donald Trump has fired Director of the National Portrait Gallery Kim Sajet.

On Friday, Trump announced Sajet was fired for being a “strong supporter” of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am hereby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery,” the president wrote. “She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Advertisement

According to a report by Fox News Digital, a White House official told the outlet that Sajet had donated $3,982 to Democrats, including presidential campaigns for former President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Sajet also reportedly donated to other Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The official went on to point out the gallery’s photo of Trump, which was curated by Sajet. The caption of the photo reads, “Impeached twice, on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, he was acquitted by the Senate in both trials. After losing to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump mounted a historic comeback in the 2024 election. He is the only president aside from Grover Cleveland (1837-1908) to have won a nonconsecutive second term.”

The White House official also noted the irony in Sajet stating, “We try very much not to editorialize. I don’t want to read the label to get a sense of what the curator’s opinion is about that person. I want someone reading the label to understand that it’s based on historical fact.”

According to the National Portrait Gallery website, Sajet was the first woman to serve as director of the National Portrait Gallery, and she spent time in the position looking for ways to center her experience and creativity on learning and civic engagement.

Sajet formerly served as president and CEO of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, as well as at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, before obtaining this job.

Trump signed an executive order to eliminate all DEI programs from the federal government on January 20th, just hours after taking the Oath of Office.

