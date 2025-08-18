Trump expresses optimism in fight to tackle D.C. crime after federal takeover effort results in nearly 400 arrests, including 135 illegal aliens

Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

11:37 AM – Monday, August 18, 2025

President Donald Trump emphasized that Washington, D.C., is evolving into a much safer and less crime-plagued territory following his directives for a federal crackdown on crime in the district, which currently ranks fourth in the nation for homicide rates.

Three large homeless encampments in D.C. have also been cleared without incident, reports noted.

In a Monday Truth Social post, President Trump argued that D.C. government officials have long propped up “Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety,” when in reality, the crime rate is much more dire.

“This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!” Trump added.

President Trump’s announcement follows his decision to temporarily federalize the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and send in the National Guard to crack down on violent crime in the nation’s capital.

However, the operation has already prompted legal challenges, as D.C.’s attorney general has since filed suit, calling the federal takeover a violation of the Home Rule Act. Local officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, have similarly contested the need and “legality” of the move.

The 47th president’s federal crackdown on D.C. crime has, so far, resulted in nearly 400 arrests, including 135 illegal aliens and 21 firearms illegally obtained, which were seized as of Monday. The head of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) union praised the federal intervention as a “critical stopgap” amid what he described as “out of control” crime. However, he also emphasized that it should remain temporary.

“President Trump is RIGHT. We can’t allow crime to destroy our Nation’s Capital,” House Speaker Mike Johnson declared. Additionally, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained that the administration would “relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal.”

Regarding the nearly 400 arrests, the White House has since identified 135 as being illegal immigrants who are linked to gangs, in addition to those who have criminal records involving violent crime. On Friday alone, the joint law enforcement operation resulted in 52 arrests, including the arrest of 28 illegal aliens and the seizure of three firearms.

“We have seen a record number of violent offenders, bad guys, gang members and all kinds of threats to public safety removed off the streets as well as their illegal weapons that they’ve been using to terrorize the citizens of this city,” stated White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller. “Additionally, we have seen over 70 homeless encampments that have scarred and disfigured the public streets of this city, dismantled and thrown away and the homeless cleared from those encampments. At the same time, we have the National Park Service going around and getting rid of the gang graffiti that has been left untouched by this city for decades,” Miller added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was instrumental in advancing the legal framework for President Trump’s crime crackdown, issued a statement on Monday via social media, lauding the federal initiative to heighten public safety in the nation’s capital.

“Washington, DC is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners. Just this weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, there have been nearly 400 arrests—and we are not slowing down. We are committed to making DC safe again!” Bondi stated.

