Trump expresses optimism for a ceasefire in Gaza ‘within the next week’

Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9, 2023. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:52 PM – Sunday, June 29, 2025

President Donald Trump expressed optimism for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas within a week.

President Trump was discussing some of the peace deals his administration was able to broker when he made the announcement that an imminent peace agreement between Israel and Hamas is likely.

“I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved,” Trump stated on Friday. “We think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire.” Advertisement

Trump went on to discuss the humanitarian aid the United States is providing to the Palestinians in Gaza.

“We’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to, I mean, you have to. In theory, we’re not involved in it, but we’re involved because people are dying,” Trump continued. “We’re working on Gaza, trying to get it taken care of and again, you know, a lot of food has been sent there. And other countries throughout the world should be helping also.”

A study from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine published in January suggested that 64,000 Palestinians died in the first year of the conflict alone, while claiming that “59% of these deaths were women, children, and the elderly.”

Meanwhile, over 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, along with the roughly 1,200 Israelis who were murdered on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists, according to PBS.

Around 50 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, although somewhere between 20-24 are believed to be alive.

Throughout Friday’s interview, President Trump noted the improved relationships with American adversaries, arguing that they lost respect as a result of the previous Biden administration.

“Vladimir Putin made some very nice statements today,” Trump stated. “Look, he respects our country again. He didn’t respect it a year ago. I can tell you right now, but Putin respects our country and, President Xi of China respects our country. And Kim Jong Un respects. They respect our country again.”

Additionally, President Trump issued a follow-up Truth Social post Saturday night, adding: “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT.”

President Trump’s renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza follow after the “12 Day War” between Israel and Iran, which saw the United States bomb Iranian nuclear facilities prior to brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!