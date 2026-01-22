Trump expresses concern over potential ‘Democrat shutdown’ as Jan. 30 deadline looms: ‘That’s my feeling. We’ll see what happens’

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage before delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Davos Congress Center on January 21, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:36 PM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

Just months after the record-breaking 2025 funding lapse, President Donald Trump has expressed concern that the United States is headed toward another government shutdown at the end of January, citing an impasse with congressional Democrats.

“I think we have a problem, because I think we’re going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday. “The [prior] shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they’ll probably do it again. That’s my feeling. We’ll see what happens.”

Both the House and Senate have established a January 30th deadline to pass further funding legislation and avert a government shutdown.

To date, Congress has cleared only six of the 12 required annual appropriations bills necessary to fund the government through the remainder of the fiscal year.

Last week, the House also approved a two-bill “minibus” package to fund the Departments of State and Treasury. This legislation is slated for Senate consideration once lawmakers return from recess next week.

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill remains a primary flashpoint.

Tensions have intensified following immigration-related operations in Minneapolis earlier this month. In response to the incident, Democrats are now demanding a significant overhaul of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding, signaling they will block the DHS measure unless it incorporates stringent new oversight and conduct guidelines.

The previous shutdown lasted from October 1st to November 12, 2025, as the Senate remained gridlocked over the Democrats’ demand for Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies to be extended past their expiration date at the end of the year.

The 43-day lapse in funding was the longest in American history, surpassing the 35-day shutdown in 2018, during Trump’s first presidency.

