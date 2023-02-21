Trump addresses 2024 agenda in his speech

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

9:36 AM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Former President Donald Trump delivered his first public speech since launching his 2024 presidential bid in November.

On Monday, the 45th president gave a speech in Palm Beach, Florida. There, he addressed the hundreds of supporters who came to see him.

The former president spoke for over an hour about his “common sense agenda,” where he listed a number of issues he will address if re-elected.

In what appeared to be a slam against Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Trump said that “under no circumstances will we allow anyone to cut Medicare or Social Security for our nation.”

The Republican went on to say that the 2024 election is “our one chance” to save the country, and that America needs a strong leader moving forward. He slammed President Joe Biden for his lack of leadership and the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump reiterated his claim that he can “guarantee” a peace deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within 24 hours.

Trump explained that if re-elected, one of his top priorities will be to open civil rights investigations into schools that are “promoting race-based discrimination,” as well as removing race-based programs and policies that have been placed by the current administration.

“We will direct the Department of Justice in education to open civil rights investigations into any school district promoting race-based discrimination because that’s what they are doing, it’s race-based,” the 45th president said. “We will protect parents’ rights by promoting universal school choice, which is so important that the direct election of school principals will elect your school principal. How about that?”

He addressed the situation at the border as well, citing the record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into our country.

“Last week we had 121 nations dropping people in our country,” Trump said. “We have no idea who the hell they are, what they do (or) where they came from. We don’t know anything about these people, and I think at the end of this year, it’ll be 15 million people will be let into this country.”

During his speech Trump called on Republican governors to “demand paper ballots and voter identifications” to have more secure elections moving forward.

Trump’s next public appearance is set for Wednesday, where is travelling to East Palestine, Ohio to visit with the people who are dealing with the aftermath of the toxic train derailment that happened on February 3rd.