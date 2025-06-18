Trump enters WH Situation Room as Iranian jets are spotted fleeing to Oman

Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:44 PM – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

President Donald Trump reportedly entered the Situation Room on Wednesday as at least three Iranian planes landed in Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

The Situation Room is a secure intelligence management complex located in the West Wing of the White House. It serves as a crisis management center and a secure communications hub for the president and his top advisors.

The location of the capital city of Oman is significant, as it was previously the site of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

The news of Iranian planes landing in Oman comes as other reports have begun to surface regarding Iranian officials who are now looking to negotiate an end to the war, which broke out last Thursday after Israel launched “preemptive” airstrikes targeting Iranian military leaders and Iranian nuclear facilities.

The rationale behind the arrival of the three Iranian government aircraft in Oman remains unclear. The identities of those aboard are also unknown, though the development may signal a potential willingness on Iran’s part to engage in diplomatic negotiations.

Meanwhile, President Trump has seemingly been reluctant to enter back into negotiations with Iran after previously providing a 60-day window to strike a nuclear deal.

“They had 60 days … plenty of time, and they made a mistake,” Trump stated on Wednesday, suggesting the time for negotiations has passed.

Trump also issued a Truth Social post on Tuesday in relation to reports claiming that he reached out to Iran for “peace talks.”

“I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”

Trump updated reporters from the Oval Office on Wednesday. The president explained that he hasn’t “made a decision” yet on whether or not the United States will join Israel offensively in relation to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility.

The president did, however, leave the door open for a diplomatic solution, adding: “You know, Iran was very close to signing what would have been a very good agreement for them, and maybe that could still happen. I guess they do want to come and see us, and they want to see me in the White House.”

“It’s not that easy for them to come. They can’t get out. You know, they’re in Iran, and in one case, they want to come so badly, but they can’t get out because there’s bombs dropping all over.”

