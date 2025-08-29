Trump ends Harris’ Secret Service protection, undoing Biden’s discreet extension

(Background) Former U.S. President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images) / (R-Top) U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a cabinet meeting in the White House on August 26, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:35 AM – Thursday, August 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has revoked former vice president and failed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s Secret Service detail.

Several news outlets reported early on Friday that Trump had revoked Harris’s security protection after former President Joe Biden extended it for 18 months while he was in office. Biden’s staff has not disclosed the former president’s reason for signing the order extending her security.

A senior White House official verified the reports, noting that a vice president’s security detail typically only continues for six months after leaving office. That period would have ended July 21st, when Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his personal detail under the standard provisions.

Trump’s office issued a note titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security” notifying the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the removal of Harris’ detail.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter read, .

Kristen Allen, a Harris senior adviser, released a statement after the news was made public.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” she said.

California officials are in communication regarding what can be done to replace Harris’s security. California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) was reportedly briefed on her loss of protection on Thursday.

“The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses,” Newsom spokesman Bob Salladay told CNN.

Considering Harris is a resident of Los Angeles, California, she could be eligible to receive protection from the city police department, which Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) is looking into.

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles,” Bass said in a statement.

Harris will lose a team of agents that carry out several tasks to keep her safe. She has agents guarding her person 24/7, protection of her Los Angeles home, and constant analysis of threat intelligence, including emails, texts and social media.

