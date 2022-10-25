Trump endorses Kim Crockett for Minn. Secretary of State

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, decrying ballot printing errors in four counties. Crockett said that the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:37 PM PT – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Kim Crockett received a huge endorsement in her bid to be Minnesota’s next Secretary of State.

45th President Donald J. Trump announced his support for Crockett in a Truth Social post Tuesday. He described her as a “strong and wonderful woman.”



Trump claimed that election fraud is rampant in Minnesota. He added that Crockett will fix the issue.

Crockett is challenging the current Democrat Secretary of State Steve Simon, who has held the position since 2015. She has focused her campaign on election integrity with the slogan “Restore everyone’s confidence in elections.”