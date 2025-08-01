Trump endorses Joe Gruters as next Republican National Committee Chair

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters. (Photo via: Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:12 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

President Donald Trump endorsed Florida GOP Senator Joe Gruters to succeed Michael Whatley as Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), as Whatley prepares to launch a Senate campaign for the soon-to-be-vacant North Carolina seat.

According to Ballotpedia, Gruters is a former CPA and co-founder of a Sarasota-area accounting firm. He has served on boards such as the Sarasota County Planning Commission and the Florida Sports Foundation. Gruters was elected to the Florida House (District 73) in 2016, succeeding Greg Steube, then transitioned to the Florida Senate in 2018 (District 22), winning reelection in 2020 and 2022.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump also threw his support behind Whatley’s anticipated bid to replace Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who has announced he will not seek reelection.

Advertisement

“Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina,” Trump said about Whatley. “He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide!” “Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC,” Trump continued. “His name is Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

A longtime Trump ally, Gruters took on the role of RNC treasurer earlier this year. He has also repeatedly sparred with Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Trump’s former rival in the 2024 primary.

The growing tension between Gruters and DeSantis reflects a power struggle within the Florida GOP, especially over key policy stances and political appointments. Gruters broke ranks in 2024 by supporting a Constitutional amendment, Amendment 3, that would have legalized recreational cannabis. DeSantis vigorously opposed it and campaigned for its defeat.

“This state [Florida] will start to smell like marijuana … and it will reduce the quality of life,” DeSantis said previously.

Additionally, in 2023, DeSantis supported legislation weakening teacher union influence, but Gruters voted against that bill — prompting DeSantis to chastise him for “siding with unions” over conservative reform.

While the RNC chairmanship formally requires election by the committee’s members, Trump’s backing all but ensures Gruters an uncontested ascent.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!