Trump endorses Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor, ‘get out and vote’

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli gets a kiss from a pug named Romeo as he participates in a campaign event with local residents on October 27, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:11 PM – Saturday, June 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has endorsed Former New Jersey Representative Jack Ciattarelli in his run for state governor.

On Saturday, Trump posted his endorsement for Ciattarelli in the upcoming New Jersey gubernatorial race, telling everyone in the state to vote.

Earlier this week, the president had praised Ciattarelli, calling him a “true champion.”

“I’m asking you to get out and vote for a true champion for the people of your state – Jack Ciattarelli. He’s been a friend of mine, and he’s been a real success story,” President Trump told supporters.

Ciattarelli spoke in a Monday interview with Fox News Digital after meeting with local GOP politicians and leaders at the Trump National Golf Club-Philadelphia in this South Jersey borough.

“It’s a really big deal,” Ciattarelli said when asked about the significance of Trump’s endorsement. “The president’s doing very, very well in New Jersey.”

This race will mark Ciattarelli’s third run for governor. He ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in 2017. Four years later, in 2021, as the Republican nominee, Ciattarelli outperformed and came close to defeating Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, losing by just three points.

