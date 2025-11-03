Trump endorses Cuomo: ‘A vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani’

Independent mayoral nominee, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. The candidates for New York City mayor are facing off in their first debate ahead of the November 4 election. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:30 PM – Monday, November 3, 2025

On the eve of the highly contested New York City mayoral election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Andrew Cuomo to be elected as the new mayor.

On Monday, Trump issued a Truth Social post stating that New Yorkers “must vote for” the Big Apple’s former governor in order to ensure that “Communist” Zohran Mamdani does not win.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

Even though Cuomo is the Independent in the race, and Republican Curtis Sliwa is still in the running, the president made it clear that a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!” Advertisement “A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani,” the president continued. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

As of Monday evening, according to Polymarket —a prediction market where people buy and sell shares representing the possible outcome of real-world events, Mamdani has a 91% chance of winning the election.

The closest candidate is Cuomo, who has 9% chance of winning the election.

Cuomo and Sliwa are spitting anti-Mamdani votes, a dynamic that can lead the socialist to a pathway of victory.

